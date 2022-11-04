WhatsApp Update: Now hide online status and chat secretly

WhatsApp has recently launched several new privacy features for its users. One of the features is to hide the online status. WhatsApp launched the hide online status feature a couple of months ago, and now it is available to all users on iOS and Android platforms. So if you want to hide your WhatsApp online status from your boss or a stalker, now you can.



Users can now hide what they last saw: everyone, contacts, or just a few selected contacts. Or, you may want not to hide your last seen from anyone. You must click the fourth option in the online status settings: Nobody. You only have two options to hide the online status: all or "same as last seen". So you can decide your last seen setting first and then apply the same for online status. This way, you will be able to hide your WhatsApp online status from specific users or all your contacts.

With the feature of hiding online status, the company aims to focus on privacy. WhatsApp has released several new privacy-related features in recent months. The company claims that all chats on the platform are end-to-end encrypted, which means that no one but the sender and receiver of the message can read the chats. Not even WhatsApp or parent company Meta.