WhatsApp Update: Roll out voice status for iOS users; find steps

WhatsApp launched the ability to share status voice notes last month for Android users. The latest update allows users to record and share voice notes with their WhatsApp contacts. Now rolling out the new feature to more users, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is finally making it available to its iOS users with the latest app update.



The 'Voice Status' feature is rolled out with the new version 23.5.77 of WhatsApp for iOS. The feature allows users to record and share a voice memo with the contact status. To get the latest update, go to the App Store and update the WhatsApp app.

How to share voice messages on WhatsApp for iPhone

- Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

- Go to the 'Status' tab on the screen's bottom.

- Touch the floating button with the pencil icon at the screen's bottom right corner.

- Touch the microphone icon to start recording a voice message.

- Long press the microphone icon and start recording your message. You can record up to 30 seconds.

- Release the microphone icon when you finish recording your message.

- After listening and reviewing your recording, tap the send icon to share your recording as a status update.

Now your voice message will be available to your contacts as a WhatsApp status update. In its changelog for the App Store, WhatsApp further states that the platform is still rolling out (PiP) Picture in Picture mode for iOS users. The new feature will allow iOS users to multitask during a WhatsApp video call without the video stopping.

How to enable PiP mode

To enable PiP mode, go to your iPhone's Settings app, tap General and Picture-in-Picture and toggle the 'Launch PiP automatically' switch to green. Once enabled, your iPhone will support PiP mode in WhatsApp. While the feature is already available for Android users.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on more features that will be released in future app updates. Upcoming features include a split view on Android tablets, call forwarding for Windows, the ability to schedule group calls, group participant control for iOS and Android, and more. In related news, WhatsApp is also testing a new update that will swap the phone number with the username in the group chat in the chat box. The feature is currently available for the beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS and will be rolling out to all users soon.