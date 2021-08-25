WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Add Message Reactions Soon

WhatsApp has been seen working on message reactions to allow users to express their emotions in response to the messages they receive in the app. This could be similar to how reactions are available on platforms like iMessage, Instagram, and Twitter. Reactions to messages on WhatsApp can be a new step for the Facebook-owned company to improve the communication experience on its platform. Until now, WhatsApp has allowed its users to express their emotions in a chat thread through the use of stickers, GIFs, and emojis.



According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is testing message reactions internally. This means that regular users and even beta testers will not be able to experience the feature at this time.

However, WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot suggesting that a message would appear when a user is on an older version of WhatsApp that does not support reactions. In this case, the user will be asked to update the application to see the reactions that she has received to a particular message.

WABetaInfo reports that the message suggesting incompatibility with previous versions of WhatsApp could be the first step to allow reactions on the platform. The screenshot shared online is from a beta version of WhatsApp for Android. However, WABetaInfo says that reactions to messages would not only be limited to Android but will also be available on WhatsApp for iPhone and web / desktop clients.

Platforms that include Twitter and iMessage allow users to express their emotions by adding reactions to the messages they receive. Likewise, Facebook's Instagram and Messenger applications also allow their users' message reactions. Therefore, WhatsApp is apparently trying to mimic that experience by allowing reactions on its platform.

WhatsApp brought stickers to its platform in 2018 that allow users to express their emotions using different sticker packs. He enhanced that experience by bringing in animated stickers last year. In addition to stickers, WhatsApp has GIFs and emojis on the platform to help users express emotions in chats.

