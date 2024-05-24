WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Allow Changing Community Admins

Back in November 2022, WhatsApp launched its "communities" feature, designed to connect multiple groups under a single umbrella. Announcing the feature in a blog post, the company said that "communities like neighbourhoods, parents at a school, and workplaces can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organise group conversations on WhatsApp. "This allowed users to create a network of related groups, making it easier to manage conversations and organise group interactions. The feature has since become popular worldwide, helping users like neighbourhood groups, school parent associations, and workplace teams streamline their communications.

Now, according to a report from WA Beta Info, WhatsApp is set to improve the community feature further. The upcoming update will introduce an option for users to transfer community ownership. Specifically, the latest beta version for Android (2.24.11.18) includes this new capability. The feature allows an existing community admin to transfer their ownership to another member, thereby passing on their primary administrative responsibilities. This beta update is currently available for testing on the Google Play Store.

Screenshots shared by beta testers reveal that this feature is designed to ensure a smooth transition of community leadership. When an admin opts to transfer ownership, they relinquish key privileges, such as the ability to disable the entire community. Despite this, they maintain their status as a community admin unless they are demoted or removed by the new owner or other admins. This functionality is expected to simplify the process of changing leadership within communities, ensuring continuity and stability even when an admin needs to step back due to personal reasons or changing priorities.

This enhancement aims to improve user experience by facilitating seamless transitions of administrative roles. It is particularly beneficial for communities that require a dynamic approach to leadership, allowing for smooth changes without disrupting the overall group management.

While this feature is still in the testing phase, more details are expected to be revealed as WhatsApp continues to refine and prepare it for a broader release in upcoming updates.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has been working on other features to improve user control and privacy. An earlier WA Beta Info report highlighted another upcoming feature that gives users more control over who can view their Status Updates. A new audience selector for status updates has been spotted in beta versions, allowing users to choose their audience before posting images and videos. This feature helps users ensure that their content reaches only the intended recipients, providing greater privacy and control over their shared updates.

By allowing users to select their preferred contacts for viewing status updates, WhatsApp is enhancing the overall user experience. These updates reflect WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to adapt and improve its platform based on user feedback and changing needs.

In summary, WhatsApp's upcoming feature to transfer community ownership marks a significant step in enhancing administrative flexibility. Combined with other updates aimed at improving privacy controls, these changes underscore WhatsApp's commitment to evolving its services to better meet user expectations.