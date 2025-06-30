Whirlpool Unveils 'Kalakriti' Glass Door Refrigerators Inspired by Indian Heritage

New Delhi: Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation and a pioneer in home appliances, proudly unveils the Kalakriti Collection – a stunning new range of Glass Door frost free & single door refrigerators. Inspired by India’s traditional art, architecture and vibrant colours, the Kalakriti range is a celebration of our rich cultural heritage.

The "Kalakriti" range is crafted for today’s homes that seek a blend of tradition with contemporary sophistication, making every refrigerator a canvas of pride.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Nakul Tewari, Vice President - Marketing, Whirlpool of India, said: “The India of today embodies a captivating blend of rapid technological progress and our traditions. The Indian consumer takes pride in the rapid strides we have made on multiple fronts - digital enablement, healthcare, life expectancy and our place in the global economy. At the same time he/she is also proud of our rich cultural heritage & traditions. The Kalakriti collection of glass door refrigerators are specially crafted for the contemporary Indian who wants to showcase his pride for our rich heritage”.

Two Distinctive Designs, One Unified Celebration of Indian Heritage

Swarna (pattern 1); Karigari (pattern 2)

SWARNA: Design inspired by handcrafted gold jewellery and artifacts which adorn festivals and celebratory occasions marking a symbol of opulence and fortune.

KARIGARI: Inspired by India’s embroidery artistry, this design takes us through the journey of our intricate hand embroidered motifs on plush textiles

The new range is available in both Frost-Free (FF) and Direct Cool (DC) models.

With "Kalakriti", Whirlpool continues its mission of premiumization with purpose, combining design, performance, and cultural storytelling in a way that resonates deeply with the Indian consumer.

The "Kalakriti" Collection will be available in 235L & 259L in Frost free and 192L & 207L in Direct Cool, with prices starting from INR 19080/- across leading retail stores and online platforms.