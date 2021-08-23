Windows 11 Alert! Microsoft sends a warning to users about these latest versions

After the Microsoft Windows 11 warning, you need to change this setting to make sure your system doesn't crash. Learn all about the Windows 11 Insider Preview download.



Microsoft Windows 11 is scheduled to arrive later this year and the company has been busy releasing test build updates on its Insider Preview program that allows users to test upcoming software features before launch. Microsoft introduced Windows 11 on June 24, and many users have been testing the next update using Insider Preview builds ever since. Now, Microsoft has issued a warning to some of these testers that the builds of Windows 11 they might receive may be less stable in the future.

The company has reportedly sent an email to users who have signed up to receive initial versions of the operating system through Windows Insider Preview, to inform them that it will begin distributing "initial development versions" that will be received by users who are in the development channel. According to a report by HTNovo. Microsoft allows users to test the software in three rings: Dev, Beta, and Release Preview, and the Dev versions are the most "cutting edge" and unstable of the three.

"These builds may be less stable and won't align with the version of Windows 11 expected to be available to the general public later this year," the company reportedly stated, explaining that the arrival of the Windows 11 Insider builds on the Beta channel was the "perfect time to reevaluate what flighting channel is right" for users. Remaining on the Dev channel means users could face several more bugs and stability issues as Microsoft starts pushing more "early" development builds to users.

For the average user who has been curious enough to try Windows 11 on Insider Preview builds, this warning from Microsoft means that switching to the Beta channel in Insider Preview settings would be a good idea. This means that these users will receive updates before other Windows users, but they will not be able to see the latest changes to the operating system.

That being said, those users who have installed the preview version of Windows 11 on their PCs and laptops, may want to switch to the Beta channel to avoid stability issues in the next Windows 11 trial versions.