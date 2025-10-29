Live
- MP: Goa delegation calls on Guv Patel at Raj Bhavan
- Northern Railway, Vigilance Awareness Week, and Meet/Debate. Northern Railway Organizes Vigilance Meet, Debate on 'Shared Responsibility
- Bengal SIR row: Trinamool hits out at Centre over birth certificates
- Regional transport authorities in Punjab go online
- India crosses historic milestone of 51 pc green energy capacity
- ‘Commuters, not cars’: Tejasvi Surya’s advise to K’taka govt on tunnel project
- Karnataka Speaker UT Khadar Rejects Corruption Charges, Calls for Constructive Dialogue
- Samsung Wallet Introduces Digital Car Key Support for Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs in India
- Your All-in-One Media Hub: Why VidMate Leads the Pack for 2025
- Shivani Nagaram steals hearts in a stunning red gown
Wobble to make its foray into the smartphone market with a grand launch on 19th November
Gears up to launch its first smartphone — a Made in India, made for the world smartphone, set to launch in multiple countries by the end of 2025-26 starting with India on 19 November
Wobble, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer tech brands, today announced that it will be making its highly anticipated foray into smartphones with a grand launch event scheduled for November 19th in New Delhi.
Wobble’s debut in the smartphone category marks a rare accomplishment for an Indian company to completely design and manufacture a premium smartphone in India. This achievement follows the successful rollout of Wobble Displays, in which the brand accomplished a unique milestone with the launch of Wobble Maximus, India’s biggest television ever, featuring a 116.5-inch screen.
Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies, said: “Wobble is a celebration of India’s design, innovation, and creative spirit. After establishing Wobble as a trusted name in displays, we’re excited to step into the smartphone space with a device that’s bold, powerful, and deeply connected to the needs of today’s young, expressive consumers. The smartphone is designed for those who create, express, and live unapologetically.”