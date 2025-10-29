  • Menu
Wobble to make its foray into the smartphone market with a grand launch on 19th November

Wobble to make its foray into the smartphone market with a grand launch on 19th November
Gears up to launch its first smartphone — a Made in India, made for the world smartphone, set to launch in multiple countries by the end of 2025-26 starting with India on 19 November

Wobble, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer tech brands, today announced that it will be making its highly anticipated foray into smartphones with a grand launch event scheduled for November 19th in New Delhi.

Wobble’s debut in the smartphone category marks a rare accomplishment for an Indian company to completely design and manufacture a premium smartphone in India. This achievement follows the successful rollout of Wobble Displays, in which the brand accomplished a unique milestone with the launch of Wobble Maximus, India’s biggest television ever, featuring a 116.5-inch screen.

Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies, said: “Wobble is a celebration of India’s design, innovation, and creative spirit. After establishing Wobble as a trusted name in displays, we’re excited to step into the smartphone space with a device that’s bold, powerful, and deeply connected to the needs of today’s young, expressive consumers. The smartphone is designed for those who create, express, and live unapologetically.”

