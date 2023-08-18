Live
- Vijayawada: Indian Medical Association opposes National Medical Commission circular on generic drugs
- Buyer's Guide: Things to look for when buying a refurbished laptop
- Koyyuru: Tribals protest with empty plates
- Dulquer hints about his cameo in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’
- Vijayawada: Polytechnics told to focus on NBA accreditation
- World Photography Day: Best Deals on Amazon from 19 August
- 99,989 plots unsold in Hyderabad: Study
- Guntur: Corporators raise a stink over deteriorating sanitation in Guntur
- Bigg Boss will spoil careers of the participants: Ex-contestant
- Pawan ready to merge Jana Sena with BJP!!!!
Just In
World Photography Day: Best Deals on Amazon from 19 August
Highlights
World Photography Day will be live starting 19th August until 21st August 2023.Enjoy up to 70% off on Photography Cameras and accessories from top brands like Canon, Sony,Fujifilm, Panasonic, GoPro, Digitech and many more.
As the world gears up to celebrate the art of capturing moments on World Photography Day, the enthusiasts have every reason to rejoice. Amazon India offers an array of irresistible deals on Photography cameras and accessories from top brands, including Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, GoPro, Digitech and many more. Customers can enjoy an instant discount of up to INR 4000 on HDFC bank credit/debit card EMI transactions and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.
Here are some products to choose from this ‘World Photography Day’ with great deals and offers from sellers:
- Amazon Basics Smartphone Gimbal - Say goodbye to shakes and jerks while shooting photographs, selfies, vlogs and live streams. Get smooth, steady footage and upgrade your vlogging skills with the Gimbal stabilizer available on Amazon for INR 5,499.
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera - Find your story with EOS R10.his camera's versatility empowers you to conquer virtually any creative self-expression endeavour. As an ideal travel companion, it is the ultimate hybrid content creation tool. Get this on Amazon for INR 96,490.
- Canon M50 MKII Mirrorless Camera- Lightweight and stylish, the EOS M50 Mark II is both fun and user-friendly, featuring Wi-Fi connectivity that allows content creators to stay closely connected with their audience at all times. Get this Canon's flagship mirrorless camera on Amazon with an additional INR 4k bank discount for INR 58,990.
- DJI OM6 Smartphone Gimbal- Elevate your shooting skills with DJI's premier OM6 gimbal featuring integrated advanced stabilization technology that counteracts unwanted movements and captures moments with cinematic smoothness. Get this on Amazon for INR 14,490.
- Digitek DSG 007 Smartphone Gimbal- Capture precious moments with the Digitek gimbal that comes with 3 creative operation modes that include all follow mode, half follow mode and all lock mode for precise shooting. Get this on Amazon at an additional INR 200 off for INR 5,799.
- Digitek 14" Ring Light with Tripod - Upgrade your vlogging skills with the best light effects from Digitek ring lights. It comes with intensity control, colour temperature control & power button, making it easier to operate. Additionally, it has a step-less adjustment of colour temperature to maintain product tone or create fine subject details. Get this on Amazon at 60% off for INR 1,399.
- FitSpark Eagle i9 Plus Action Camera- FitSpark Eagle i9 is the first-in-class action camera to offer dual screens. It comes with Pro WIFI enabled smartphone-controlled remote to capture the scenes from a long distance. Get this on Amazon for INR 9,499.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera-Purple- Capture vibrant photos regardless of the time and place with Instax Mini 12 and present them as instant memories, a heartfelt gift for your loved ones. Get this on Amazon for INR 5,999.
- GoPro Hero 9 Action Camera Bundle- More power, clarity, and stability. The revolutionary HERO9 Black features a robust 23.6MP sensor enabling incredible 5K videos and stunning 20MP photos. An impressive new front display offers a live preview for effortless framing alongside a spacious rear touch screen with touch zoom providing swift and intuitive control. Get this on Amazon for INR 27,490 and a free original GoPro battery.
- Hohem iSteady Smartphone Gimbal - The iSteady M6 gimbal integrates the iSteady 7.0 stabilization algorithms enabling users to capture creations while on the move, free from shakes. Whether walking or running, it ensures filming with impeccable stabilization resulting in smooth footage creation. Get this on Amazon for INR 16,990.
- IZI Dual Screen Action Camera- Unleash your creativity with this action camera that boasts a 48MP camera resolution and offers 5K at 30fps and 4K at 60fps. It captures breathtaking moments in stunning detail and fluid motion pushing the boundaries of adventure. Get this on Amazon for INR 9499.
- KODAK Instant Camera- The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is a Polaroid camera with a built-in photo printer, allowing users to print their images or discard them after capture. With this instant camera, one can also print photos directly from their mobile gallery via Bluetooth. It is compatible with Apple iPhone, iPad and Android devices. Get this on Amazon for INR 12,999
- Osaka 55" Professional Tripod- This tripod is equipped with 3 adjustable quick-turn leg locks and 4-stage upright legs featuring quick-release lever locks. These allow one to swiftly adjust the working height from 16" to 55" within seconds, making it 5 inches longer than other common tripods. It can be swiftly set up and disassembled, making it suitable for diverse shooting environments and photography needs. Get this on Amazon for INR 899.
- Panasonic Lumix G7 Mirrorless Camera- Embark on your photography journey with the most budget-friendly mirrorless camera from Panasonic. Equipped with a 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor, it boasts no low-pass filter, ensuring the confident capture of sharp images with remarkable dynamic range and artefact-free performance. Get this on Amazon at an extra 23% off for INR 42,490.
- Sony 7M3K Mirrorless Camera- Take your Sony everywhere. The Alpha 7 III gives the power, precision and flexibility to capture once-in-a-lifetime moments in a compact body. Get this premium mirrorless camera from Sony on Amazon now at an extra 20% off for INR 1,43,990.
- Sony ZV1 Vlog Camera- ZV 1 is tailored for content creators and bloggers accompanied by a Sony Bluetooth wireless shooting grip. Specifically crafted for handheld shots and vlogging with a shooting grip, it ensures the assurance of blur- and shake-free shots allowing one to capture with confidence. Get this most affordable vlogging camera on Amazon at 20% off for INR 62,990
- Sigma 150-600 mm for Canon Cameras- Now, take long-range shots easily and zoom into the subject with Sigma's hyper-telephoto lens. Get this on Amazon at 20% off for INR 79,990
Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are provided by the sellers. The Hans India and Amazon are not involved in pricing or describing the products and is not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS