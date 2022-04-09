Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G launching soon in India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is prepared to launch soon in India. Although the release date is not yet confirmed, expectations are already high. Xiaomi India will also make a special announcement related to the phone on April 12, 2022. Reporting the same, Xiaomi India tweeted, "Ultimate performance will meet absolute elegance with the #Xiaomi12Pro 5G. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒘𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒑𝒑𝒆𝒓 is bound to leave you stunned. Stay tuned to our page for a special announcement on the 12th of April 2022."



The Xiaomi 12 series was launched in China at the end of last year and in Europe last month. While the series consists of three models globally, looks like India is only getting the Xiaomi 12 Pro right now. Manu Kumar Jain from Xiaomi India took to Twitter to announce the Xiaomi 12 Pro for India. "The 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 will tell. #𝑋𝑖𝑎𝑜𝑚𝑖12𝑃𝑟𝑜 5G is coming soon!" he tweeted.

Ultimate performance will meet absolute elegance with the #Xiaomi12Pro 5G.



𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒘𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒑𝒑𝒆𝒓 is bound to leave you stunned.



Stay tuned to our page for a special announcement on the 12th of April 2022. pic.twitter.com/vVqoUpFDWB — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 6, 2022



Specifications and details on the Indian variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G are yet to be revealed, but the phone is expected to have similar specs as the international model. And now an informant has the price of the phone in his hands. According to information provided by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs. 65,000 in India. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone brings a 4600mAh battery and has 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.