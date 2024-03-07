Xiaomi 14 Launched in India: Price and Specifications Announced

The highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 has officially launched in India, following its global unveiling at the Mobile World Congress 2024. Boasting a range of cutting-edge features, including a stunning display, powerful chipset, and advanced camera system, the Xiaomi 14 aims to set new standards in the flagship smartphone segment.

Featuring a spacious 6.36-inch LPTO AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, the Xiaomi 14 delivers an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colours and crisp details. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the display offers durability and peace of mind against scratches and damage.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14 is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with Adreno 750 GPU for seamless performance and multitasking. With configurations offering up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, users can expect lightning-fast speeds and ample storage space for their apps, games, and media files.

Running on Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box, the Xiaomi 14 provides a streamlined and intuitive user experience, with access to the latest features and updates. Additionally, the device is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, offering added protection for everyday use.

Equipped with a robust 4,610mAh battery, the Xiaomi 14 ensures long-lasting usage, with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. Furthermore, the device features 10W reverse wireless charging, allowing users to power up their accessories on the go.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 14 excels with its versatile triple-lens setup. Anchored by a 50MP Light Fusion 900 sensor primary shooter with optical image stabilization, the smartphone delivers stunning photos with impressive clarity and detail. Complemented by a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, users can capture a wide range of perspectives with ease. For selfies and video calls, the device features a high-resolution 32MP front camera, ensuring sharp and vibrant self-portraits.

With its premium design, top-of-the-line features, and competitive pricing, the Xiaomi 14 aims to redefine the flagship smartphone experience for Indian consumers.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra debuts in India with a starting price of Rs 99,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. To secure a reservation, interested buyers can make an initial payment of Rs 9,999 starting March 11. Positioned as a formidable competitor against flagship models like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and OnePlus 12, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra promises top-tier performance and cutting-edge features.

Xiaomi 14: Pricing Details and Sales Offers

The Xiaomi 14 enters the Indian market with a competitive price tag, starting at Rs 69,999 for the base model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, buyers can avail a Rs 5,000 discount and a Rs 5,000 exchange offer, further enhancing its value proposition. Scheduled to go on sale from March 11, the smartphone will be available for purchase on official websites, Amazon, Flipkart, and other authorized retail channels. Furthermore, customers can benefit from convenient no-cost EMI options spanning over 24 months, making the Xiaomi 14 an attractive choice for discerning consumers seeking premium performance at an accessible price point.