Xiaomi 17 Ultra Unveiled in China: Bigger Battery, Refined Design, and Powerful Camera Upgrades

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in China, strengthening its 2025 flagship lineup with a device that prioritises refinement over radical redesign. Positioned as the successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the new model focuses on practical improvements such as a flatter form factor, a slimmer body, a significantly larger battery, and one of Xiaomi’s most advanced camera systems to date. While the company has not yet confirmed global availability, the phone is widely expected to launch in India, following the brand’s recent flagship rollout strategy.

One of the most noticeable changes this year is the design. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the brand’s first Ultra phone to feature a completely flat 2D display paired with a flat vertical frame. This shift is aimed at users who prefer a cleaner aesthetic and fewer accidental touches. Despite housing a large battery and a complex camera module, the device remains impressively slim at just 8.29mm and weighs 224 grams. It is available in four colour options: Black, White, Starry Green with a mineral grain texture, and Cool Smoke Purple.

The smartphone features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display supplied by TCL CSOT. It offers a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and brightness levels reaching up to 1060 nits in high-brightness mode. Protected by Shield Glass 3 (Dragon Crystal Glass 3), the screen is designed for smooth visuals and comfortable viewing across different lighting conditions.

At its core, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. It is paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring top-tier performance for gaming, multitasking, and long usage sessions. The phone runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3 out of the box. Xiaomi is also highlighting improved connectivity with a new antenna system, support for up to 51 4G and 5G bands, UWB ultra-wideband technology, and the latest standards like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Cameras remain the defining feature of the Ultra series. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra boasts a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, led by a 50MP 1-inch Light Master main sensor with OIS and LOFIC ultra-high dynamic range technology. The standout addition is a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor and floating lens design, supporting continuous optical zoom from 75mm up to 400mm. A 50MP ultra-wide camera completes the setup, while the front houses a 50MP sensor for selfies and video calls. Xiaomi has also introduced a new Fireworks Mode, which uses AI and LOFIC HDR to better manage complex lighting scenarios.

Battery life has been significantly upgraded with a 6800mAh battery, supported by 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Additional features include IP68 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, an X-axis linear motor, NFC, LHDC 5.0 audio, and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. Xiaomi is also pushing ecosystem integration, allowing screen mirroring and control with Apple devices.

In China, pricing starts at CNY 6,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, going up to CNY 8,499 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB model. While Xiaomi has not confirmed an India launch date, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to arrive in the country in the near future, following the path of its predecessor.