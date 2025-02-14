Xiaomi India Expands the Redmi Note 14 5G Lineup with a Stylish New Ivy Green Colour Variant

Today, Xiaomi India, a global technology leader, announced the launch of a new colour variant for the Redmi Note 14 5G – Ivy Green. This latest addition brings a fresh and stylish look to the popular Redmi Note 14 5G series, offering consumers a new way to express their personality through their smartphones.

The Redmi Note 14 5G is designed to deliver an immersive multimedia experience with its stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 2100 nits peak brightness. Whether streaming content, gaming, or browsing, users can enjoy vibrant colours, sharp details, and ultra-smooth interactions. The dual stereo speakers with high-resolution audio further enhance the experience, delivering rich, immersive sound for movies, music, and calls. The device’s premium build, ergonomic curved design, and in-display fingerprint sensor add to both comfort and convenience, making it a perfect companion for daily use.

Capturing moments with precision, the Redmi Note 14 5G features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, ensuring detailed and well-balanced shots, even in low-light conditions. The 8MP ultra-wide camera expands the creative possibilities, while the dedicated macro lens allows for stunning close-up shots. Powered by Xiaomi’s AI computational photography, features like AI Bokeh and Dynamic Shots enhance every image. Complementing its all-round performance, the 5110mAh battery provides long-lasting power, and with 45W fast charging, users can stay connected without long charging breaks.

Price, Availability, and Offers

The new Ivy Green colour variant of the Redmi Note 14 5G will be available at a starting price of INR 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, INR 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, and INR 20,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The device will be available for purchase on Mi.com starting today. Consumers can also avail of an instant discount of INR 1000 with ICICI, HDFC, J&K Bank, & SBI Credit and Debit cards.