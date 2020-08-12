Xiaomi launches new devices including Transparent smart TV: Check Specifications

Xiaomi on late Tuesday unveiled a new range of devices including a transparent smart TV to mark its 10th anniversary in the industry. The new lineup also includes Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra.

Transparent smart TV

Xiaomi becomes the world's first company to launch a commercial mass-produced transparent smart TV.

The smart TV called Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition priced at Rs 5,36,838 approximately. It has a 55-inch transparent OLED panel with a 150000:1 static contrast ratio and an infinite dynamic contrast ratio. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz MEMC technology.

The smart TV operates on an AI Master Smart Engine, along with the MediaTek 9650 custom-made TV chip. There's also Dolby Atmos support.

At present, the transparent smart TV will be available in China. Xiaomi did not disclose when it will roll out the device in other markets.

Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi launched a new high-end smartphone, Mi 10 Ultra. Highlights of the phone include 120x AI Superzoom (world's first), 120Hz refresh rate and 120W fast charging support.

When it comes to the specifications, the smartphone has a 6.67-inch curved OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, LPDDR5 RAM (up to 16GB), and 512GB storage.

The rear camera setup has a periscope lens with 120x ultra-zoom ability, 4-in-1 pixel binning, OIS, EIS and 5P lens. The device has a 12-megapixel portrait camera, custom 48-megapixel 1/1.32-inch super sensor with 8P lens, OIS, EIS, and a 20-megapixel 128-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with 7P 12mm equivalent lens, which can be used for macro shots too. The camera supports laser autofocus as well.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra comes for a starting price of Rs 56,887 approximately.

Redmi K30 Ultra

Xiaomi has launched a new Redmi K30 Ultra, for the affordable premium flagship segment. It brings a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

In the camera front, Redmi K30 Ultra has a 64-megapixel primary sensor besides a 13-megapixel, 5megapixel and a 2-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, telemacro and depth sensors behind. It has a 20-megapixel pop-up camera, for selfies. Redmi K30 Ultra is obtainable in China for a starting price of Rs 21,461 approximately.