Xiaomi sets Mi Mix 4 release date on August 10

The Mi Mix 4 release date is set for August 10, Xiaomi announced on Wednesday through a trailer posted on Weibo. The new Mi Mix phone is expected to have a list of updates over the existing Mi Mix 3 and Mi Mix 3 5G and may carry an under-display camera. Along with Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi is launching a few other devices at its large-scale event on August 10. These could include some of your new smartphones and tablets. The event takes place, in particular, one day before Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked, where it is set to present its new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip folding phones.



Xiaomi has released the teaser image to announce the launch date of the Mi Mix 4. This comes months after Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed the arrival of the Mi Mix 4 in February.

Xiaomi's August 10 event will also bring several other new devices, Jun said in a note posted on Weibo on Tuesday. Those devices could include smartphones, including the rumoured Mi CC 11 and the company's new tablets. There are rumours that Xiaomi is currently working on the Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro and Mi Pad 5 Lite as three of its new Android tablet models.

By setting its event for August 10, Xiaomi seems to have plans to outshine Samsung and its Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch and Galaxy Buds 2 headphones at its event on August 11.

Samsung's new foldable phones can take the heat from Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4, though the Chinese company is also rumoured to have its foldable phones in the works.

Mi Mix 4: Expected Specifications

Although details about the Mi Mix 4 have yet to be officially announced, the phone has been a part of the rumours for some time. It allegedly appeared on China's TENAA certification site under model number 2106118C. A render also suggested that the Mi Mix 4 could feature a completely invisible under-screen selfie camera and a secondary screen on the back, just like the Mi 11 Ultra. However, an informant on Weibo recently indicated that the new Mi Mix 4 would not come with a secondary display and could instead feature a 6.67-inch primary full-HD + OLED display.

The Mi Mix 4 is also rumoured to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC and carries a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN1 sensor. It is also said to have a 5,000 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging.