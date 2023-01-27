You can play Fortnite on phone only if you are an adult

Fortnite enjoys huge popularity worldwide and has a huge player base. Available for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and other platforms, Fortnite tests the players' skills. The game has players of all ages coming together in an epic battle arena. However, if you primarily play Fortnite on a smartphone, you must be at least 18 years of age to continue playing the game.

Fortnite is accessible only to adults on phones

Besides the age bar, smartphone players will also be unable to spend any in-game currency, also known as V-Bucks. The reason is that the developers cannot update the game on Android and iOS due to their restrictions on Fortnite.

"Beginning January 30, Fortnite players using the August 2020 13.40 app build previously available on iOS, Mac, and Google Play can no longer spend V-Bucks and must be over 18 to play," Fortnite's official handle tweeted.

"We want all versions of our games to use the current suite of Epic Online Services, including parental controls, purchasing defaults, and parental verification features. We are not able to update the app on these platforms given Apple and Google's restrictions on Fortnite," it added.

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game, was removed from the App Store and the Google Play Store in 2020. However, players who had previously installed the game on their devices could still access it.

Why was Fortnite removed from the app store and play store?

Fortnite was removed from both the Play Store and the App Store after Epic Games released an update that allowed users to make in-app purchases directly instead of using the official system for both stores. As a result, Apple released the game from the App Store, and Google followed suit.

"The open Android ecosystem lets developers distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users. While Fortnite remains available on Android, we can no longer make it available on Play because it violates our policies. However, we welcome the opportunity to continue our discussions with Epic and bring Fortnite back to Google Play," Google said in a statement at the time. Fortnite is currently unavailable to install on Play Store or App Store.