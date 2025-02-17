  • Menu
YouTube TV Secures Deal to Keep Paramount Content

Highlights

YouTube TV successfully renewed its deal with Paramount, ensuring CBS, CBS Sports, and popular add-ons remain available for subscribers.

YouTube TV has officially secured a deal to retain Paramount content following an earlier announcement that it might lose access to channels like CBS and CBS Sports. Just days after posting a blog about the potential loss, the company updated it with the news that Paramount content will remain available.

In a post on X, YouTube TV confirmed that channels such as CBS, CBS Sports, and Nickelodeon, along with add-ons like Paramount Plus, Showtime, and BET Plus, will stay on the platform.

Initially, YouTube TV stated on February 12th that customers would receive an $8 credit if Paramount content became “unavailable for an extended period of time.” However, the following day, it announced that negotiations had been extended, ultimately leading to a new agreement. The company did not disclose further details about the deal or its impact on pricing. When asked on X about potential price hikes, the TeamYouTube account responded, “We take these decisions very seriously & will be sure to communicate any potential changes in the future before they happen.”

In December, YouTube TV increased its subscription price by $10 to $82.99, aligning with similar hikes from competitors like Fubo, Hulu Plus Live TV, and Sling TV, as the industry adapts to the growing shift from cable to streaming.

