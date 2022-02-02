YouTube video player has a new look on Android and iOS

YouTube is rolling out a new interface to its mobile app's full-screen player should make it easier to like or dislike a video, see comments, and share what you're watching (in private, of course). The previous version hid most of those features behind a swipe-up gesture in the "more videos" section, where the new version puts them front and center, relegating related videos to a button in the corner.

The change only appears when you watch in full screen - the app looks pretty much the same when you watch a video in portrait mode. However, doing so used to have the benefit of easy access to the share button and other controls. Now, you also get that when looking in landscape view.

You can also now easily access the mode that allows you to view comments alongside the video while in landscape mode. Before the new UI, you had to tap the comment section while in portrait mode to open it, then switch to full screen mode. Now, you can check them out by tapping on the feedback button.

The new user interface is coming to both iOS and Android, and began rolling out Monday, according to Google spokeswoman Allison Toh. So far, it doesn't seem to have reached everyone, but several people have reported that they have the new design.