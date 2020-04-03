Zoom Company Took A 90-Day Break From Announcing New Features

Corona… This word is now frightening the people being a contagious disease. To overcome this pandemic virus, all the tech giants are joining their hands and are lending their hands to various Governments by announcing financial aids.

Even they are offering a few free services to make people engaged at home. The video-conferencing app Zoom has also come forward and stated that is taking a 90-day break from announcing new features. Meanwhile, it is going to concentrating on fixing the existing issues.

The company CEO Eric S Yuvan has personally sent the messages to all the users regarding this topic and stated that the company is going to enact feature freeze and dedicate its resources to identify and fix the existing issues.

He also said that the company is going to concentrate on security and privacy issues which plagued service.

On the work front, Zoom has reached 20 million users this March, 2020 and it was only half of it in December, 2019. This is a great achievement according to the company shareholders and why not??? Doubling the users in just three months is not less than any celebration.