1 lakh metric ton of paddy collected across State: Gangula

Karimnagar: In the wake of the commencement of Yasangi paddy procurement process in the State, as per the Chief Minister's orders, the Civil Supplies Department has made all arrangements for farmers to procure grain without any difficulties.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar held a review meeting on the issue on Friday at his residence in Karimnagar with senior officials of the Civil Supplies Department. He said that Telangana has become number one in the country in Yasangi grain collection.

With Chief Minister KCR's pro-farmer policies, Rythu Bandu, Rythu Bima, 24 hours free electricity, Kaleswaram waters increased the crop area and government was collecting grain at a record level, the minister said. On the one hand, in the global reports, while rice production is falling to a 20-year low in the whole world, only in Telangana, the rice production has increased by six times. This is the achievement of the Telangana government and CM KCR, Kamalakar said.

As on Thursday, 1131 purchase centers have been set up across the State and one lakh metric tonnes of grain worth Rs 186 crores have been collected through them, mostly in Nalgonda and Nizamabad. The local administration would take a decision to set up purchase centres in accordance with the grain harvests. 7031 purchase centres, gunny bags, moisture machines, weighing machines, porters have been provided for collection as per the target and tarpaulins have also been made available in the background of untimely rains. The farmers should bring the grain of fair average quality to the buying centers and sell the grain, the minister said.