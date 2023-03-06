10 arrested in suspected case of honour killing

Hyderabad: The Petbasheerabad police have arrested ten persons in connection with the murder of a DJ operator, Devarakonda Harish Kumar (28), on March 1, which is suspected to be honour-killing.

The arrested persons are: B Deendhayal (22), T Naresh (20), P Venkatesh Goud (20), K Rohith Singh (20), G Akshay Kumar (22), P Aniketh (21), Koyalkar Manish (23), Bure Sainath (21), Mathangi Rajendra Kumar (25), and GoutiNavanitha. A suspect, B Venkat, is absconding. All were produced before the court and remanded.

According to the police, Kumar and a girl were in love and planning to get married soon.

The girl's brother Deendayal, who noticed her chatting with Harish on Instagram, scolded and warned her. However, ignoring the warning, she continued to communicate with him and planned to elope and get married.

Said Petbasheerabad CI Gouri Prashanth on February 22 she eloped with Kumar. They took shelter at a place in Petbasheerabad with the help of a friend, Rajendra Kumar. Deendayal came to know about it.

After threatening Rajendra he identified the location where the couple was staying. On March 1, Deendayal, along with other suspects, went to Rajendra, who along with his friend Navanitha, took them to where Harish and the girl were

Rohith and Manish took the girl away on a two-wheeler.

"After she left Deendayal and Venkatesh stabbed the victim to death using knives and escaped.