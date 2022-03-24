10 new judges appointed to Telangana high court take oath

10 new judges who were appointed by the President Ramnath Kovind to the Telangana high court took oath today here at the high court premises in Hyderabad. High Court chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma administered the oath to newly appointed judges.

Among those who took oath were Kasoju Surender, Surepalli Nanda, Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi, Venkata Sravan Kumar, G Anupama Chankravarthi, MG Priyadarshini, Sambasiva Rao Naidu, A Santosh Reddy, Dr D Nagarjun.



With the appointment of 10 new judges, the number of judges at the high court went up to 29. At present, 19 judges are serving at the court. There are 13 more vacancies in the Telangana high court as the sanctioned strength is 42.

