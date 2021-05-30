Khammam: 10 private hospitals Covid treatment permission cancelled

Khammam: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr D Malathi on Sunday informed that permission given to 10 private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients in the town was cancelled.

Speaking to the media here, the DMHO said it was revealed during the Task Force raids that these 10 hospitals have failed to provide medical services to Covid patients and collecting high fees from the victims for treatment. According to the DMHO, Covid services in Viswas Multi Specialty Hospital, Cure, Prashanthi, Marwell, Janani Children Hospital, Indus, Vijayalakshmi Multi Specialty Hospital, Balaji Chest, Diabetology Centre, New Hope, and Sankalpa C Star Hospitals were cancelled.