Telangana EAPSET 2026 Online Registration Opens for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Courses

The online registration process for Telangana EAPSET 2026, the entrance exam for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses in the state, has commenced today. The registrations are open on the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and will remain open until 4th April 2026.

This year, the EAPSET examination will be conducted under the auspices of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. Admissions to universities and private unaided colleges across Telangana will be based on the candidates’ ranks in the exam.

The exams will be held online on 4th and 5th May for Agriculture and Pharmacy subjects, and from 9th to 11th May for Engineering. The registration fee is Rs. 500 for SC, ST and PWD candidates, and Rs. 900 for general candidates. Candidates applying for both streams will pay Rs. 1000 (SC, ST and PWD) or Rs. 1800 (general).