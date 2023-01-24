1,000 families in each Assembly segment to get `3-L housing sop

Hyderabad: Despite the fiscal restrictions imposed by the Central government and delay in the release of funds for various schemes during this fiscal, the Telangana Government is contemplating to fulfil its promises like rolling out a scheme of Rs 3-lakh assistance to those who build houses in their own plots during 2023-24. It is likely to give specific allocations for this scheme. It also proposes to introduce the Girijana Bandhu on the lines of Dalit Bandhu.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced the launch of the Rs 3-lakh assistance for housing scheme during the 2022-23 financial year. But the scheme could not take off due to various reasons, including the delay in the finalization of modalities to execute the scheme. The government is mulling to extend the scheme to 1,000 beneficiaries in each assembly constituency. Not less than Rs 1,000 crore likely to be earmarked for the new housing scheme in the budget.

The scheme will be implemented by the Roads and Building (R&B) department as the existing Housing wing has been merged with R&B.



Local Panchayat Raj and Municipal bodies will assist the R&B wing in the implementation of the scheme. For the Girijana Bandhu scheme, the Tribal Welfare department has prepared a draft proposal under which each beneficiary will get Rs 10 lakh financial assistance with 100 per cent subsidy to set up small scale industry or other self-employment oriented economic activity. "Apart from this scheme, the government may also announce some policy decisions with regard to the Podu land distribution to the tribes in the agency areas", a senior official said.