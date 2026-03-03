Heatwave continues in AP, Telangana with ising Temperatures and dry weather

The Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are experiencing intense heat, with daytime temperatures rising significantly. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are currently recording temperatures around 34 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has indicated that temperatures are likely to increase further in the coming days. In addition, there is a possibility of almost dry weather with fog appearing at one or two locations, according to the Amaravati Meteorological Center.

A trough extending from North Odisha to South Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha at a height of 0.9 km above mean sea level is influencing the weather. Yesterday, a north-south wind disturbance from northwest Tamil Nadu to Marathwada, which extended from surface circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and neighbouring regions to Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka, has now spread further.

In North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, northwesterly winds are prevailing, while South Coast Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are experiencing south/southwesterly winds in the lower troposphere. The weather forecast for the next three days indicates dry conditions across the state, with fog expected at one or two places on Tuesday. Similar dry weather is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, with fog possibly occurring at a few locations.

In Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has stated that a north-south wind disturbance persists, extending from the Gulf of Mannar to interior Karnataka and Marathwada at 0.9 km altitude. Another trough from North Odisha to South Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha is also present. The forecast for Telangana indicates dry weather over the next three days, with maximum temperatures expected to rise gradually by two to three degrees in some areas during this period.