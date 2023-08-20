108, 104 and 102 under one Emergency Response Center inaugurated by Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the new Emergency Response Center (ERC) 108, 104, 102 at the IIHFW office in Vengalrao Nagar in the city on Sunday.

Health Minister Harish Rao emphasized the state's dedication to enhancing healthcare services through transformative reforms. The Emergency Response Center (ERC) holds a pivotal role in this journey, streamlining and optimizing emergency medical services for the citizens of Telangana. The ERC operates as a centralized call center, effectively amalgamating the functions of various health helplines, namely 108, 102, and 104. Minister Harish Rao highlighted the key objectives and features of the ERC.

The installation of GPS devices in vehicles, facilitating real-time monitoring and management. Advanced software displays nearby ambulances on the computer screen upon receiving a call, enabling swift response and coordination. Comprehensive call management, performance monitoring, and robust reporting mechanisms. Seamless provision of round-the-clock transport healthcare and treatment for patients in emergencies. Timely and efficient patient transportation to hospitals, supported by the prompt response of the 108 services. Delivery of Amma Odi services via the 102 helpline, catering specifically to pregnant women and infants. Medical information, advice, and suggestions available through the 104 helpline.

The 108 Vehicle Services has touched the lives of 1.03 crore individuals across the state. CM KCR's visionary approach led to the introduction of 102 Amma Odi vehicles, specially tailored to cater to the needs of pregnant women. Additionally, 'Harse' vehicles were launched to transport deceased individuals. At present, 776 vehicles of these types were operational, and recently, CM KCR inaugurated an additional fleet of 466 vehicles, comprising 204 ambulances, 228 Amma Odi vehicles, and 34 Harse vehicles. The 108 Ambulances, numbering 426, provide emergency services to an average of 1,456 people daily, with a total of 44.57 lakh people receiving assistance to date.

Telangana's dedication to meeting international healthcare standards is evident in the deployment of one ambulance for every 75,000, surpassing the World Health Organization's recommendation of one ambulance per lakh population. The integration of technology has further reduced the response time to an average of 15 minutes for arriving ambulances, enhancing the efficiency of emergency services.