12-year-old girl drowns in NSP canal in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl drowned in the Rajavaram major of NSP canal at Pagiryal village of Anumula mandal in the district on Saturday morning.

The girl was identified as Keerthana from Pagiryal mandal, a Class 7 student of a local school. She accidentally fell into the canal and was drowned. Farmers, who were working in their agricultural fields near the canal, tried to save her, but in vain. Her body was later retrieved from the canal.

In another incident reported, an unknown person died after being hit by a train at Ramajpet of Yadagirigitta mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district. The locals found his body on the railway track and alerted the police.

It is to mention here that three persons drowned in Nagarjuna Sagar dam in Nalgonda district after they went into it to take bath. The bodies of the deceased were pulled out by rescue workers late on Thursday.

They were identified as Nagaraju (39), Uppala Chandrakanth (26) and Vacahspati (25), all residents of Hyderabad.

The incident took place in Peddapuram mandal of Nalgonda district. The trio had come to the house of their relatives in Nagarjuna Sagar to attend a wedding. The next day they went to Nagarjuna Sagar project to make arrangements for the Upanayana ceremony of Nagaraju's son scheduled on Friday.

The youth were washed away when water was released from hydel power station. Their relatives, who were sitting on the banks, raised an alarm. Police with the help of local fishermen launched the rescue operation. After a four-hour long search operation, the bodies were traced and pulled out.