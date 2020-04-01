1200 from Telangana attended Markaz gathering in Delhi, says Eatala

As many as 1200 people from Telangana attended Markaz gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, said health minister Eatala Rajender here on Wednesday. Around 800 people who attend the religious gathering have been traced except 160 members, said the minister.

"In the last three days, only those who had gone to Delhi for Markaz have tested positive for coronavirus in the state including the six who died," Eatala said. He further said that 26,000 people have been put under quarantine.

"Currently, Telangana is in stage II and there is no community spread. The government thought of preventing the virus spread by April 2. However, the state seen a spike in coronavirus positive cases after several people who returned from Markaz tested positive," Eatala said.

The minister on Friday held a review meeting with the health officials to learn about the people who attended the religious meet in Delhi and directed the officials to trace the remaining.