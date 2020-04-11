13 held for holding congregation during lockdown in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 13 persons including a pastor have been booked for allegedly holding a religious congregation at a house in Nizampet. The police learned about the prayer meeting after being alerted by the local residents.

The police reached the spot and found around 20 people participating in the congregation violating the lockdown regulations and flouting the advisory of social distancing. The police also captured the pictures and shot a video of the congregation.

A case has been registered against 13 people under sections relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code by the police and they were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Bachupally inspector P Jagadeeshwar said that these people are holding a religious congregation despite the lockdown. "As it is against the rules, we have booked cases and arrested them," he said.

The Telangana government had announced not to hold any religious meetings during the lockdown period as it may have chances of spreading coronavirus. IT is known that hundreds of people who attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin in Delhi from various states have tested positive for the coronavirus.