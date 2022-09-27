  • Menu
13 new mandals formed in Telangana

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar
The Telangana government had issued orders forming 13 new mandals in the State. A primary notification was already issued earlier.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government had issued orders forming 13 new mandals in the State. A primary notification was already issued earlier. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders in this regard on Monday stating that new mandals have been formed as per Telangana Districts (Formation) Act, 1974, after receiving objections and requests from the public.

All the new mandals will come into existence from September 26, 2022. The new mandals were formed in Jagtial, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad. There are 607 mandals in the State and the number now increased to 620 with the induction of 13 new mandals.

