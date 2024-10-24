Basavaraj Bommai’s son files nomination for K’taka Assembly bypolls

Haveri: Bharat Bommai, son of former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, filed his nomination as a BJP candidate from Shiggaon Assembly constituency in Karnataka on Thursday.

“I submitted my nomination at an auspicious time following my mother’s guidance. I will submit another set of nominations on Friday,” said Bharat Bommai while talking to media persons after filing his nomination in Shiggaon town.

Bharat said that people have blessed his father always and requested that people to bless him as well just like they have done with his father.

“I will work for the welfare of the poor, youth, and women. If victorious, I would share details of various initiatives to be implemented in the coming days,” said Bharat.

Meanwhile, Congress is expected to finalise the candidate for the Shiggaon Assembly constituency seat by Thursday evening. The district in charge Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan has demanded a ticket for a Muslim candidate. However, the local leaders have maintained that fielding a Muslim candidate will result in BJP’s victory and the ticket must be given to a Hindu leader.

However, sources said there are demands for fielding Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni’s daughter from the constituency to stop the polarisation of Lingayat and Hindu votes.

“I don’t know the reasons for the delay. An internal survey is going on. We are looking at what will benefit us politically,” Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the screening committee is collecting all information.

“The final decision is made on the winnability and it is the criterion. Based on the party workers' opinion, a candidate would be selected,” he said.

However, former Congress MP D.K. Suresh said that there is nothing wrong if Minister Zameer is demanding a ticket for a Muslim candidate.

“Naturally, in the interest of his community, he will raise the voice,” he added.



