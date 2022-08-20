13-yr-old boy dies after having biryani in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy reportedly died a week ago after eating biryani bought from a hotel at Lakdikapul. The incident came to light only on Friday.

According to police, the family, residing in Khairatabad, had purchased biryani from a hotel at Lakdikapul on August 13 and had it for dinner.

"The family of four — a man, his wife and two children (girl and boy) — bought the biryani on their return from Suryapet. They went home and had it for dinner, after which the boy did not wake up till next afternoon. On checking on him, they found him dead," an official of the Saifabad police said.

The man and his daughter were feeling unwell too and immediately rushed to hospital. After the boy's death, the family approached the Saifabad police and filed a complaint. The police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and handed over the boy's body to the family after conducting a post-mortem examination.

"Samples of the biryani were taken and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis. Based on the reports, suitable action will be taken," said the official.

The family had alleged that after returning from Suryapet, they only ate biryani before going to sleep. They alleged that their son died of food poisoning.