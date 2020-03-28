14 new cases ring alarm bells in Telangana

Hyderabad: In what could be seen as ringing of alarm bells in Telangana, 14 new positive cases were confirmed in a single day on Friday taking the total count well past half-century mark at 59.

This is the first instance when more than a dozen positive cases were identified in 24-hour cycle. On March 18, eight positive cases were identified in a single day. Details of fresh positive cases were not known as the Health department did not issue any bulletin until late evening.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in his evening press briefing, however, said that most of the cases were either foreign returnees or primary contacts (family or relatives) of the already positive cases.

With big spurt in number of cases, KCR closeted with Health Minister Eatala Rajender and senior officials.

The CM even spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefing him about the situation in the state. More than 12,400-beds, including 1,400 beds to attend to critical care patients, are being readied in government hospitals - Gandhi and King Koti - as well as Gachibowli stadium.

On Thursday, four new cases, including a doctor couple with no foreign travel history or not even in primary contacts' list tested positive.

As the source of infection was not traced there were speculations whether Telangana was moving from stage 2 (local transmission) to stage 3 (community transmission).