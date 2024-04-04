140 ULBs collect 70.92% of targeted property tax

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department got over Rs 900 crore as property tax from the 140 urban local bodies (ULBs) as against the target of Rs 1,300 crore achieving over 70% in 2023-24.

According to officials, the government had fixed a target of Rs 1,300 crore from the ULBs, excluding the GHMC. The department could collect over Rs 922 crore which is 70.92%t of the target.

While the Sircilla Municipality tops the list in tax collection with over 99% during the year, Zaheerabad Municipality is at the bottom with just 34.77% collection as on March 31. The Sircilla municipality had fixed a target of Rs 5.61 crore and achieved Rs 5.58 crore. The Zaheerabad Municipality had target of Rs 16.70 crore, it could only get Rs 5.81 crore, just 34.77%, as on March 31.

The bigger municipalities fared well in the collection of property tax. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) which had a target of Rs 88 crore achieved Rs 71.08 crore (80.77%). The Nizamabad Municipal Corporation achieved 60.90% of the target. It had aspired for Rs 63.59 crore and got Rs 24.86 crore. The Karimnagar municipal corporation which had a target of Rs 34.83 crore achieved 31.78 crore (91.24%). Mahbubnagar which fixed target of Rs 41.59 crore achieved Rs 19.85 crore (47.73%). Khammam, which fixed target of Rs 53 crore, achieved Rs 29.52 crore.

The ULBs on the city outskirts also raked in good money. The Nizampet corporation which fixed target of Rs 64 crore achieved Rs 53 crore (82.90%). The Dundigal municipality which fixed target of Rs 28.34 crore achieved Rs 20.40 (72%). Manikonda which fixed Rs 55 crore achieved Rs 37.59 crore. Similarly, Badangpet municipal corporation fixed target of Rs 27 crore and achieved Rs 18 crore.

As per data the top five ULBs in terms of collection of property tax in percentages include Sircilla (99.52), Yellendu (96.84), Huzurabad (95.80), Ieeja (95.51), Devarakonda (95.30). Similarly, the bottom five ULBs include Zaheerabad (34.77), Nalgonda (41.14), Nakrekal (43.32), Jalpally (43.98) and Miryalaguda (46.22).