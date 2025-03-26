15 injured as mini goods plunges into stream

Kothagudem: A mini-goods vehicle fell into the Peddavagu stream at Betalapadu in Julurupadu mandal in the district on Tuesday, injuring up to 15 labourers, three of whom are critical.

The automobile plunged into the stream from a bridge across the stream after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a ruptured tire.

It was said that there were roughly 25 to 30 workmen in the van at the time of the tragedy.

When the local police learned of the occurrence, they hurried to the scene, moved the injured to Government General Hospital in Kothagudem, and used a tractor to lift the car out. The bridge that was constructed over Peddavagu was criticized by the locals for having no rails on either side and for regularly experiencing accidents due to its location on a road curve. In addition to erecting street lights, they insisted that the officials build railings on both sides of the bridge and raise its height.