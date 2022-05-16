150 BJP & TRS activists Congress joined the Congress party

Rangareddy: Congress party Shadnagar constituency in-charge Veerlapally Shankar has criticised Amit Shah's speech in Tukkuguda's public meet. On Monday, About 150 activists from BJP and TRS parties joined the Congress party in the presence of Veerlapalli Shankar in large numbers at Elkicharla village of Chaudharyguda zone.

On the occasion, Veerlapalli Shankar criticised Amit Shah for not answering the questions posed by TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on behalf of the Telangana people. He said that Amit Shah will not take any practical action other than hype on CM KCR and his family's corruption in the State as Amit Shah and KCR are friends. Later, Veerlapalli Shankar expressed confidence that Congress will form government in the state in the upcoming assembly elections.

