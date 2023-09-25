150 Congress leaders join BRS

Kodad (Suryapet): Ahead of the elections, up to 150 Congress leaders and workers from SirikondaKudali village of Mothe Mandal joined the BRS party on Sunday. Inviting the members, Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav presented each one with pink kandavas at the office camp here.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said that every worker who joins BRS will get due respect and added that those who work hard will get nominated posts. “The development and welfare schemes implemented by the government should be taken to the people at the grassroot level,” he said and urged the members to ensure that KCR takes the CM seat once again.

He called upon the party leaders to work together and get the highest majority in their villages regardless of whether they are new or old to the party.He said that he would support everyone who joins the party. Local people’s representatives, party leaders and others participated in this program.