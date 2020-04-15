15,000 weddings deferred due to lockdown in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 15,000 weddings under GHMC limits have been deferred due to the lockdown, a measure being taken up by the central and state government to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lives of thousands including priests, wedding hall owners, gold merchants, catering workers who usually makes most of the celebrations have turned upside down.

If everything would have gone well, thousands of weddings are supposed to hold this week especially on April 15, 16 and 17, says priests. It is learned that several people have come from abroad to attend various occasions that are scheduled this summer but everything went in vain. They have stuck here in the country with all the transport including flights have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

While many of them breathed a sigh of relief that lockdown has come to an end and can schedule their weddings as usual but to their shock, the lockdown period has been extended up to May 3.

According to the new lockdown guidelines, marriages can be held with the permission of their district collector. However, no permission will be accorded for any events that would have mass gatherings. Hence, the wedding should be preferred as a low-key affair.