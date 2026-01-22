  1. Home
News

16 Revenue Dept officials in TG conferred IAS ranks

  • Created On:  22 Jan 2026 8:54 AM IST
16 Revenue Dept officials in TG conferred IAS ranks
Hyderabad: As many as 16 revenue department officials have been conferred as IAS officers on Wednesday. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has given a notification in this regard on January 21.

Among 16, 11 revenue department officials have been conferred as IAS officers in the list of 2022 year. They are—D Madhusudan Naik, M Satyavani, J Bhavani Shankar, G Lingya Naik, A Narsimha Reddy, G Veera Reddy, GV Shyam Prasad Lal, U Raghuram Sharma, P Chandraiah, G Mukunda Reddy, A Bhaskar Rao.

Three officials conferred as IAS officers in the list of 2023 year and they are—YV Ganesh, Abdul Hameed, B Venkateshwarlu. Two officials conferred as IAS officers in the list of 2024 year and they are—N Kheemya Naik and K Gangadhar.

IAS cadre appointmentsRevenue department officialsMinistry of Personnel notificationTelangana bureaucracyCivil servicesPromotion
