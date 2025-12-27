17-year-old girl ends life

Khammam: A 17-year-old girl from an Odisha family allegedly died by suicide in Khammam district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred near Prakash Nagar bridge on the main road connecting Venkatagiri and Khammam under the Yedulapuram municipality limits. Local residents who noticed the body alerted the police, following which it was shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the girl belonged to a family of migrant labourers who had moved from Odisha to Khammam to work in brick kilns. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the girl took the extreme step after being reprimanded by her parents over excessive use of a mobile phone. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.