18 sarpanches elected unanimously

BHUPALAPALLY: MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao said that the sarpanches and ward members contesting the Gram Panchayat elections in Bhupalpally district should be elected unanimously.

At his camp office on Monday, the MLA felicitated 18 newly-elected sarpanches who were elected unanimously.

On the occasion, MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and DCC president Battu Karnakar said that holding Gram Panchayat elections by consensus would create a friendly and peaceful atmosphere in villages and would also reduce candidates’ campaign and election-related expenses. He urged sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and ward members across the constituency and throughout the district to be elected unanimously without succumbing to any inducements, and added that he is making special efforts for the development of villages that have been elected unanimously.