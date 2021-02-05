1.88 lakh healthcare staff get Covid jab

Koti: The number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 in Telangana rose to 1,88,097 with 11,547 more private healthcare workers taking the jab on Thursday.

Health officials said 44.3 per cent of 26,056 beneficiaries planned to be vaccinated on Thursday took the shot. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Srinivasa Rao said Covid vaccination for private healthcare workers will conclude on Friday.

Out of total 1,54,396 private healthcare workers in the state, 69,684 took the vaccine as on February 4. He said 45 per cent of the beneficiaries were covered. Earlier, 1,09,161 government healthcare workers (both Central and state government) took the vaccine.

The state has 1,76,728 government healthcare employees and 64 per cent of them have taken the vaccine. The director said cumulative percentage of beneficiaries received vaccine till Thursday stands at 58.

Out of 33 districts in the state, the vaccination for private healthcare workers was conducted in 23 districts on Thursday. Authorities conducted the vaccination at 288 places. No case of serious/severe AEFI (adverse effect following immunisation) was reported. Four minor AEFI were reported during the day.