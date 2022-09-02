2 BHK houses, lifetime gift to homeless people across telangana

Hyderabad: The double bedroom houses being constructed by the Telangana government have become a lifetime gift to the houseless people in the State, as Rs 10,806 crore was spent so far on this ambitious housing project.

The government had taken up the construction of 2.91 lakh double bedroom houses with a cost of Rs 19,329 crore in all parts of the State, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. This was appreciated by the national leaders in Parliament, which shows the popularity of the programme.

According to officials, the government had sanctioned 291,057 houses and completed a majority of houses. At few places, the houses were allocated to beneficiaries. To ensure there is no delay in the work, the government is having a transparent payment mechanism by having an 'online project monitoring system (OPMS)'.

The OPMS has been appreciated and awarded at national level by the HUDCO. The officials and leaders from different States who had come here to witness the implementation of the scheme were amused and appreciated the government and also implementing in their States.