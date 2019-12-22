2-day Lamakaan Annual Radio Convention begins

Hyderabad: The two-day Lamakaan Annual Radio Convention–2019 started at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) campus here on Saturday with over 500 amateur radio operators participating in it.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Prof Mohammed Arifuddin Sohel, head of the ECE department, Farhan, president of the MJ Ham Radio Club, vice-president Amarendra and magazine editor Thomas George said the Lamakaan Amateur Radio Club (LRAC) with call sign VU2LHR, is organising the annual convention, which provides the platform for knowledge sharing among Ham operators across the country.

Senior Ham operators have shared their knowledge with others on various aspects of amateur radio activity like satellite communication, designing and fabricating antennas to establish contacts with distant stations, tracking satellites or home brewing any equipment.

The event will help Ham operators to showcase their latest experiments with newer radio techniques, exchange information and keep abreast with the latest technological breakthroughs taking place around the globe and in general learn more about their trade from other fellow Hams.

Many workshops are scheduled during the two-day convention. The convention is also being attended by reputed companies dealing with transceivers and other related equipment dealers setting up stalls.

There would also be a flea market where anything to everything needed by a Ham operator would be made available.

Prof Sohel said amateur radio is a hobby pursued by thousands of professionals and non-professionals drawn from different walks of life to learn newer things in the field of technology and communication.

Doctors, engineers, lawyers, economists, farmers, businessmen, sports, school students and others are participating in the convention.

He said that the Ham operators have time and again proved their worth especially during natural disasters and other calamities by helping the authorities to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Whenever the conventional modes of communications like mobile phones and landline phones are rendered dysfunctional during such disasters the Ham operators helped, he mentioned.

During the recent cyclones that ravaged Kerala and Andhra Pradesh or earthquakes in Gujarat and elsewhere, it was the Ham community which first helped set up the communication links which are essential for carrying out relief and rescue operations, he stated.