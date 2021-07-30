2 delta variant cases in Telangana: minister Jitendra Singh

Telangana: Telangana has recorded two delta variant cases of the total 70 cases registered across the country according to the Genomic Sequencing survey, said minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha.



In a response to the questions posed by the TDP MP Galla Jaydev and others in the Lok Sabha, Jitendra said that around 58,240 samples pertaining to SARS-CoV2 have been sent for sequencing of which 46,124 were examined. "Of the total, 17,269 are delta variant cases," the minister said adding that the genome sequencing has been done in 13 states/union territories.

The samples also contained 4,172 cases of Alpha Variant, 217 Beta Variant and one Gama Variant. "On July 23, 70 cases of delta variant were recorded across the country. Among them, Maharashtra recorded 23 cases, 11 in Madhya Pradesh, 10 in Tamilnadu, 4 in Chandigarh, 3 in Karnataka, 2 each in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, one each in Uttarakhand, Jammu, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh.