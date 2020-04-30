2 from Telangana die in road accident in Karnataka

Two people died in road accident near Sindanur of Raichur district in Karnataka while they were heading to their native place Gadwal from Bengaluru. Three people also suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

The incident occurred in the wee hours on Thursday when the car in which the victims were travelling in rammed into a tree. All they were shifted to a hospital in Raichur.

All the victims, from the same family are the natives of Keti Doddi mandal of Jogulamba-Gadwal district. The deceased were identified as Gopal, a software engineer working in Bengaluru and the car driver. Gopal is the son of Hanumanthu who sustained injuries in the accident.

It is learned that Gopal got married to a woman from Aiza village of the same district last year. With the death of Gopal, a pall of gloom surrounded in his native place Keti Doddi.

Meanwhile, the state has seen a dip in fatal road accidents since all the citizens are confined to home due to the lockdown. The overall crime rate has also dipped to nearly 33 to 55 per cent. One of the reasons is also due to the increase in police patrolling and setting up checkposts at the state borders.