2 sisters go missing in Hyderabad

Two sisters aged about 20 and 18 years have gone missing from their home in Chandrayangutta two days ago. The girls were identified as Mariya Amrin (20) and her sister Rubina Tahseen (18).



According to the police, the two girls are residing with their mother at Jahangirabad in Chandrayangutta of Old City. The police said that the two girls are suspected to have left their home when their mother went out for work on Tuesday.

The mother who returned home after work found her daughters' missing and searched for them at relatives and friends' homes. After failing to trace them, she approached the police on Wednesday night who registered a case and launched an investigation.

The police are looking into CCTV footage to trace the girls.