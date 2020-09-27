20 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam lifted

Nagarjuna Sagar (Nalgonda): Floodwaters from upper streams continued to flow into Nagarjuna Sagar (NS) reservoir on Sunday.

The Nagarjuna Sagar Project officials lifted 20 gates of the dam to the height of 15 feet and released 6.06 lakh cusecs of water to the downstream as outflow from the project, whereas Sagar reservoir is getting equal amount of water as inflows from upper steams. Officials of the project have been operating the creased gates as per the inflows o the reservoir.

Sagar reservoir is looking like a full pot as it reached the full reservoir level of 590 feet with storage capacity as 312 tmc ft. Many tourists visited Sagar on Sunday.

Ace badminton player and world champion PV Sindhu along with her family members visited Sagar and spent time at the Viewpoint of the project and enjoyed the beauty of Nagarjuna Sagar project as water was released through dam gates.