200 new diesel buses to hit roads by Sankranti

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to enhance passenger convenience by introducing 200 new diesel buses by Sankranti. Plans are in motion to initiate the operation of 50 buses within a week under the State government’s directives. These additional buses aim to elevate the over all travel experience, providing greater comfort for passengers.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar on Friday inspected the new Lahari sleeper-cum-seater, Rajdhani AC and express buses at Bus Bhawan. The officials were asked about the facilities provided to the passengers in these buses. The authorities have been directed to make buses available as earliest as the passenger frequency has increased with the implementation of ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme free bus travel for women.

“The Corporation has decided to purchase new buses to provide better and quality services to the passengers. As part of this, more buses will be made available in coming months. There are 400 Express, 512 PalleVelugu, 92 Lahari sleeper cum seater and 56 AC Rajdhani buses,” said Sajjanar, adding he said as far as electric vehicles are concerned, the corporation is running 540 buses in Greater Hyderabad and 500 in other parts of Telangana. The corporation is planning to make all these services available by the end of March next year,” added Sajjanar.

Chief Operating Officer (CVO) Dr V Ravinder, Executive Director Krishnakanth, CME Raghunatha Rao, CTM Jeevan Prasad and others were present.