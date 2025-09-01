2026 Kerala Assembly elections will decide what happens in 2029: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called upon the youth to fight for their rights during the present crisis and resolve to make 2029 as the year of making India’s youngest national leader Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of India. The Kerala Assembly elections in 2026 decide India’s future in 2029, the Chief Minister affirmed.

Participating in the MP Merit Awards - 2025 in Alappuzha, the Chief Minister said that the BJP was snatching away the rights of the youth and the Congress is fighting to safeguard the constitutional rights. “Youth are our brand ambassadors. I strongly believe in the youth power and their fight for their future will definitely bring a change in the country”.

Stating that 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala will decide India’s future in 2029, CM Revanth Reddy said that Congress does not have money power and media support.

The 2029 Lok Sabha elections will be a big fight between two political forces and the youth should play a crucial role in safeguarding the country’s democratic spirit, he said.

During the last Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said that he invited Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Telangana.

They chose to fight elections from Kerala and considered the state as their ‘Karmabhumi’. “We are organising a big movement against vote theft in the country. Everyone should join the fight to protect the voting rights of every Indian and to protect the Constitution”.

The CM emphasized that the age limit to contest in Assembly elections should be reduced to 21 years. When 21-year-old IAS officers are running the districts efficiently, why should not the 21-year-old youth contest as MLAs. “We need to amend the Wconstitution in this direction”, the CM said, reminding that former PM Rajiv Gandhi provided an adult franchise to every citizen who completed 18 years. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is depriving the youth of their constitutional rights, the Chief Minister charged.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Telangana government’s initiatives to strengthen the state economy under Telangana Rising-2047. The state government has set a target to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047, he added.